AVENGERS: AGE OF ULTRON Concept Art Reveals A Creepy, Humanoid Take On James Spader's Villain

Some newly revealed Avengers: Age of Ultron concept art shows off Phil Saunders' early take on James Spader's villainous android, and this creepy humanoid design will definitely leave a lasting impact...

Avengers: Age of Ultron was released back in 2015, and while it was later overshadowed somewhat by Captain America: Civil War, there was a lot to love about Joss Whedon's superhero sequel.

Alongside actor James Spader, the filmmaker delivered a unique take on the villainous Ultron, and the sassy android is a character many fans would like to see back in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Time will tell on that front, but in this newly revealed piece of concept art, we see a much different take on Ultron.

As you can see below, he's a lot more humanoid in appearance, and that gives the villain a much creepier feel. Now, there's every chance this would have worked nicely on screen, but what we got was pretty great, and making Ultron look too much like an actual person might have been a step too far for some comic book fans.

Check out these alternate designs in the Instagram post below:

