AVENGERS: AGE OF ULTRON Concept Art Reveals Streamlined, "Softer" Version Of Iron Man's Mark 45 Armor

Marvel Studios film and concept designer Phil Saunders has shared an alternate version of the memorable Mark 45 armor Robert Downey Jr.'s Tony Stark donned in 2015's Avengers: Age of Ultron !

Iron Man's armor became increasingly more futuristic as time went on in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but long before he donned nanotechnology, Tony Stark wore physical suits. One of those played a key role in 2015's Avengers: Age of Ultron, and is better known now as the Mark 45.

After recently sharing some alternate Hulkbuster designs, Marvel Studios film and concept designer Phil Saunders has revealed a streamlined "softer" version of the Armored Avenger's suit.

A sleeker version of Iron Man's armor wasn't introduced until 2018's Avengers: Infinity War, so Saunders was ahead of the game here. "An early alternate concept for the Mk45 [Iron Man] suit for [Avengers: Age of Ultron]," the artist explains. "Going for much softer forms with this one, something we didn’t really implement until the Mk50."

Avengers: Age of Ultron introduced a hexagon-shaped Chest Repulsor Ray, as well as a new A.I. assistant, F.R.I.D.A.Y. after J.A.R.V.I.S. was transformed into The Vision.

