INFINITY SAGA Box Set Deleted Scene Screenshots Feature AGE OF ULTRON Captain Marvel Stand-In & More

Screenshots from some of the deleted scenes featured on Marvel's Infinity Saga Box Set have been shared online, & they give us a first look at the Captain Marvel stand-in from Age of Ultron , and much more.

Infinity Saga Box Set was released back in November (with a hefty $549.99 price tag), and some screenshots from several of the deleted scenes have now found their way online.



There are previously unseen shots of Hank and Janet Pym suited-up in Ant-Man and The Wasp, Professor Hulk from Avengers: Infinity War, Odin visiting Earth in Thor: The Dark World, and much more.



We also get our first look at the actress that stood in as Captain Marvel in Age of Ultron before Brie Larson was cast in the role.



We have previously covered the details of some of these scenes on CBM, but this is our first time getting a look at how they played out, so be sure to check them out below and let us know what you think in the usual place.



Simply click the "next" button below!



Hulk and Dum-E in Tony Stark's Lab



We'll start with a shot of Professor Hulk getting annoyed with Dum-E while working in Tony Stark's lab.



Hank and Janet Pym



A shot of the de-aged Michael Douglas and Michelle Pfeiffer from Ant-Man and The Wasp.



In this scene, we would have learned that The Pyms were more directly involved in the accident that resulted in Hannah John-Kamen's Ghost developing her unstable powers than the theatrical version of the movie would have us believe.

Ant-Man and The Wasp V1

A look at the pair in their costumes as the original Ant-Man and The Wasp.

"Smart Hulk" In Infinity War



As we know, Professor Hulk was originally going to make his debut in Infinity War during the battle with Cull Obsidian, and this pre-VFX shot shows Mark Ruffalo interacting with Scarlett Johansson.



In the scene, Black Widow would have attempted to clam Hulk down with a lullaby before realizing that the Green Goliath and Bruce Banner had merged into one.

Hawkeye



Although he didn't wind up appearing in the theatrical release of the movie, Jeremy Renner's Hawkeye was originally supposed to feature in Infinity War.



This is an unfinished test-shot of Barton protecting Vision from some Outriders.

Bad Zemo



Although Helmut Zemo went to great lengths to get his hands on the Hydra code diary in Captain America: Civil War, the character was originally going to commit a far more heinous act to acquire the book.

Worse Zemo



We would have caught up with Zemo at a black market auction for illegal weapons, where he would have used a gas to kill everyone in attendance before stealing his prize.

Odin on Earth



We don't have many details on this deleted scene, but it seems there was going to be a sequence involving Odin (Anthony Hopkins) paying a visit to his son (Chris Hemsworth) in Thor: The Dark World.






