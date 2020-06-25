AVENGERS: ENDGAME - A-Force Assembles In Awesome Promo Art Featured On 2021 Calendar

It's been over a year since Avengers: Endgame was released in theaters, but a calendar for 2021 features some awesome promo art depicting the A-Force team who received the spotlight in the Marvel movie...

Can you imagine if Avengers: Endgame had come out in 2020 instead of 2019? Marvel Studios would have delayed it from May to November (just like Black Widow), and that wait...well, to call it excruciating would be an understatement. Thankfully, things didn't pan out that way, and the movie ended up being the highest-grossing release of all-time.

While the finale to the "Infinity Saga" has obviously been out for a long time now, a new Scarlet Witch Funko Pop based on her appearance in the battle against Thanos' army will be released this December, and a new calendar is on the way which puts the spotlight on the female A-Force roster.

As you can see below, each of the female heroes who assembled in that memorable sequence receives the spotlight here, with Captain Marvel leading the charge. Joining her are Mantis, Okoye, Shuri, Gamora, The Wasp, Nebula, Rescue, Valkyrie, and the Scarlet Witch.

That's an amazing, formidable line-up, and one both fans - and these actresses - would like to see receive the spotlight in a film of their own. For now, though, there's sadly no sign of that happening.

Check out this female-centric promo art for Avengers: Endgame down below:

