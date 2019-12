AVENGERS: ENDGAME "A-Force" Scene Was Originally Going To Be Very Different

The A-Force scene in Marvel's Avengers: Endgame was originally very different, and some people may find the alternate take to be an improvement over what we saw in the film. Read on for all the details!

Many people were happy to see the women of the Marvel Cinematic Universe celebrated in what's come to be known as the "A-Force scene" inHowever, as with all things, there are always those who wish things had been done a little differently.For those fans, we have details on an alternate version of the sequence that was, presumably, never filmed. Init is revealed by Senior Regional Development Artist Jackson Sze that there were initially plans for a very different scene involving the A-Force ladies.The scrapped idea was called the "Battle of the Sky," and would have seen Captain Marvel, Rescue, and other airborne female avengers attempting to take down Thanos' Sanctuary II - which seems like it might have been more exciting!Check out the scene description for yourself!What do you think of that description? Would you have preferred to see something like this over what we got in the movie? Check out the trailer forbelow!



Avengers: Endgame is currently streaming on Disney+!