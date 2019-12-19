AVENGERS: ENDGAME "A-Force" Scene Was Originally Going To Be Very Different
Many people were happy to see the women of the Marvel Cinematic Universe celebrated in what's come to be known as the "A-Force scene" in Avengers: Endgame. However, as with all things, there are always those who wish things had been done a little differently.
The A-Force scene in Marvel's Avengers: Endgame was originally very different, and some people may find the alternate take to be an improvement over what we saw in the film. Read on for all the details!
For those fans, we have details on an alternate version of the sequence that was, presumably, never filmed. In The Art of Marvel Studios' Avengers: Endgame, it is revealed by Senior Regional Development Artist Jackson Sze that there were initially plans for a very different scene involving the A-Force ladies.
The scrapped idea was called the "Battle of the Sky," and would have seen Captain Marvel, Rescue, and other airborne female avengers attempting to take down Thanos' Sanctuary II - which seems like it might have been more exciting!
Check out the scene description for yourself!
"Captain Marvel, being intergalactically powerful, would help take care of Thanos' ship, which at this point is just shooting blasts down onto the battlefield and making things really difficult for everyone, and she gets shot down on the ground.
Pepper Potts, in her Rescue suit, sees that, rushes to her, and tries to protect her from another blast from the ship. So she raises her shield-protection powers and, as she's getting bombarded, calls to all the female Avengers to come help, and they all jump in around Captain Marvel in a circle... and they're all trying to fight off the Outriders and protect her.
Eventually, she comes to, realizes what's happening, thanks to everyone, and then powers up full Binary. Pepper just goes, 'Do your thing, Captain.' And then she zooms into space and shoots through all the fighters and goes in and wrecks the big ship just like she does in the movie, taking the whole thing down."
What do you think of that description? Would you have preferred to see something like this over what we got in the movie? Check out the trailer for Avengers: Endgame below!
Adrift in space with no food or water, Tony Stark sends a message to Pepper Potts as his oxygen supply starts to dwindle. Meanwhile, the remaining Avengers -- Thor, Black Widow, Captain America and Bruce Banner -- must figure out a way to bring back their vanquished allies for an epic showdown with Thanos -- the evil demigod who decimated the planet and the universe.
Avengers: Endgame is currently streaming on Disney+!
