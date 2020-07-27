AVENGERS: ENDGAME Actress Katherine Langford Talks More About Being Cut From The Movie

Avengers: Endgame actress Katherine Langford has talked more about her scenes as the adult Morgan Stark being cut, revealing that she's "just happy to have the memory" of being part of the MCU...

Ahead of Avengers: Endgame, word leaked that Katherine Langford had landed a role in the Marvel Studios movie. Speculation ran rampant about who she might be playing, but when the finale to the "Infinity Saga" was finally released in theaters, the 13 Reasons Why star was M.I.A.

During a recent interview, Langford explained that she's not too broken up about being cut by the Russo Brothers, saying: "I figure if you're going to be cut from anything like, to at least have the experience of being cut from the final Avengers film." She continued by pointing out that she's, "just happy to have the memory."

After being asked if she believes a return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe is on the cards, Langford noted that after shooting Avengers: Endgame she "was so scared after doing it because I literally couldn't say anything," and that "I don't know if I would be able to say anything, but I'd love to!"

Unless Marvel Studios is planning another time-jump or more time-travel, the chances of seeing more of Langford's Morgan Stark are likely slim. However, seeing as her role was confined to a deleted scene, there's no reason to believe she could return to the MCU as a totally different character.

Kate Bishop, perhaps?

