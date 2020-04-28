AVENGERS: ENDGAME Almost Featured Iron Man Taking On Heimdall In A Stealth Suit, & A Giant Sea Monster!

Writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely have shared details on another couple of sequences from early drafts of the Avengers: Endgame script, and one involved Iron Man doing battle with Heimdall...

These quarantine watch parties have allowed the creative teams behind Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame to share a lot of intriguing details about their early plans for the Marvel epics, and had these latest sequences made the cut, they would have altered the "time-heist" portion of the Infinity Saga finale significantly.

In one early draft of the script, Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) would have accompanied Thor (Chris Hemsworth) to Asgard to recover both the Reality and Space Stones. When they arrive in the Thor: The Dark World timeline, Heimdall (Idris Elba) would have been guarding the Bifrost, and Iron Man must don an invisible stealth suit to do battle with the all-seeing gatekeeper.

Another early idea would have seen Nebula (Karen Gillan) and War Machine (Don Cheadle) arrive on Morag while it was submerged underwater, where they were going to have to fight a giant sea-monster.

McFeely said that while he thought both sequences were cool, he felt they lacked emotion, and they were ultimately scrapped in favor of what we ended up seeing in the theatrical release of the film.

Did any of you re-watch Avengers: Endgame to mark the one year anniversary of its release? Drop us a comment in the usual place.