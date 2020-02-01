AVENGERS: ENDGAME - America's Ass Gets The Spotlight With This Captain America (2012 Version) Hot Toys Figure

"This is the fight of our lives. And we're going to win. Whatever it takes."



Thanks to the time traveling nature of Avengers: Endgame's second act, we were able to revisit The Avengers and learn a whole lot more about what happened in the immediate aftermath of Earth's Mightiest Heroes defeating Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and the Chitauri back in 2012.



However, while things may have gone smoothly back then, the present day Avengers ran into a Hulk-sized hiccup while trying to steal the Mind Stone, which ultimately resulted in Loki escaping to whereabouts unknown and Captain America (Chris Evans) finding himself face-to-face with a younger, more idealistic version of himself who was hellbent on stopping him from getting away with the Scepter.



This encounter resulted in one of the film's best and most fun battles, as 2023 Cap fought 2012 Cap. The former eventually managed to win thanks to some quick thinking and the power of the Mind Stone - and before walking off, he left us with one of the film's memorable lines, "He's right. That IS America's ass."



To commemorate the moment and to expand their line of Avengers: Endgame figures even further, Hot Toys is releasing a Captain America (2012 Version) Sixth Scale Figure, which is actually a brand new version that significantly updates the original figure they released back in 2013 for The Avengers.



The new figure features authentic and detailed likeness of Chris Evans as Captain America in Avengers: Endgame, one newly developed Captain America helmeted head sculpt, one un-helmeted head sculpt movie-accurate facial expression with detailed hair and skin texture, body with over 30 points of articulations, one blue, grayish-white and red Captain America suit with embossed pattern and star emblem in chest, one pair of blue-colored embossed patterned pants with fabric coated knee pads, one blue-colored belt with pouches, one pair of dark red-colored fabric coated forearm guards, one pair of dark red-colored boot, one circular red and blue Captain America shield with silver star emblem, Loki’s scepter, one silver-colored scepter carrier (openable), and of course, America's ass.



To check out photos of the Captain America (2012 Version) Sixth Scale Figure, simply click on the VIEW LIST (ONE PAGE) button below!



The grave course of events set in motion by Thanos that wiped out half the universe and fractured the Avengers ranks compels the remaining Avengers to take one final stand in Marvel Studios’ grand conclusion to twenty-two films, “Avengers: Endgame.”



Avengers: Endgame features:

Directors: Anthony & Joe Russo

Robert Downey, Jr. as Tony Stark/Iron Man

Chris Evans as Steve Rogers/Captain America

Chris Hemsworth as Thor Odinson

Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/Hulk

Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow

Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton/Hawkeye

Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star-Lord

Benedict Cumberbatch as Stephen Strange/Doctor Strange

Chadwick Boseman as T'Challa/Black Panther

Tom Holland as Peter Parker/Spider-Man

Paul Rudd as Scott Lang/Ant-Man

Josh Brolin as Thanos

Tom Hiddleston as Loki

Zoe Saldana as Gamora

Paul Bettany as Vision

Danai Gurira as Okoye

Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch

Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson/Falcon

Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes/White Wolf

Don Cheadle as James Rhodes/War Machine

Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer

Letitia Wright as Shuri

Terry Notary as Groot/Cull Obsidian

Vin Diesel as Groot (voice)

Sean Gunn as Rocket Raccoon

Bradley Cooper as Rocket Raccoon (voice)

Karen Gillan as Nebula

Pom Klementieff as Mantis

Benicio del Toro as Taneleer Tivan/Collector

Michael James Shaw as Corvus Glaive

Carrie Coon as Proxima Midnight

Tom Vaughan-Lawlor as Ebony Maw

Gwyneth Paltrow as Pepper Potts

Benedict Wong as Wong

Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie

Idris Elba as Heimdall

Winston Duke as M'Baku

Florence Kasumba as Ayo

Sydelle Noel as Xoliswa

Angela Bassett as Ramonda

Callan Mulvey as Jack Rollins

Isabella Amara as Sally Avril

Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds

William Hurt as Thaddeus Ross

Peter Dinklage as Eitri

Ross Marquand as Stonekeeper

Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury

Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill

Stan Lee as Watcher Informant

Jim Starlin in an undisclosed cameo



Avengers: Endgame hits theaters April 26