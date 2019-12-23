Sign In
Home
News
TV
Comics
Videos
Features
Reviews
Editorials
Fan Fic
CBM Index
About
Members
Avengers: Endgame
Headlines
Videos
AVENGERS: ENDGAME Andy Park Concept Art Reveals An Awesome, Unseen Helmet For Captain Marvel
Marvel Studios concept artist Andy Park has shared an incredible piece of concept art from
Avengers: Endgame
revealing that Captain Marvel very nearly had a totally different helmet! Check it out here...
Josh Wilding
|
12/23/2019
Filed Under: "
Avengers: Endgame
"
Captain Marvel played a small but crucial role in
Avengers: Endgame
and her impact was definitely felt during the film's final battle. During that, she took down Thanos' ship and assembled A-Force, a female group of superheroes fans remain anxious to see together on the big screen one day.
Now, Marvel Studios concept artist
Andy Park
has shared a completely different design for Carol Danvers' helmet which is definitely cool but quite a departure from the source material.
"Helmeted Captain Marvel that almost made it into Avengers: Endgame,"
Park says.
"[The Russo Brothers] wanted something clearly different from her look in her solo film to show that time has passed. I enjoyed coming up with this new look."
The downside to this design is that Carol's hair is no longer pushed into the mohawk fans love so much from the comic books.
What do you guys think about this take on Captain Marvel? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section and hit the "View List" button to see even more
Avengers: Endgame
artwork!
+
1
DISCLAIMER
: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and...
[MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: ComicBookMovie.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our
Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please
contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies
HERE
.
[LESS]
Comments (5)
Latest Headlines
Anime & Manga News
More Anime & Manga News ►
Video Game News
More Video Game News ►
Cartoon & Animated News
More Cartoon & Animated News ►
Pro Wrestling News
More Pro Wrestling News ►
Visit Our Other Sites!
ComicBookMovie.com Home
CBM Index
|
Site Map
|
About
|
Privacy
|
Terms Of Use
|
Contact
|
Advertise With Us
|
Copyright Policies
|
Trademark Policies
© 2003-2019 Best Little Sites, LLC.
ComicBookMovie.com®
is a registered trademark and has been officially registered with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). All logos and images used on this website are registered trademarks of their respective companies. All Rights Reserved. Some of the content presented on our sites has been provided by fans, other unofficial websites or online news sources, and is the sole responsibility of the source from which it was obtained. Best Little Sites is not liable for inaccuracies, errors, or omissions found herein. For removal of copyrighted images, trademarks, or other issues,
Contact Us
.