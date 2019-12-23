AVENGERS: ENDGAME Andy Park Concept Art Reveals An Awesome, Unseen Helmet For Captain Marvel



"Helmeted Captain Marvel that almost made it into Avengers: Endgame," Park says. "[The Russo Brothers] wanted something clearly different from her look in her solo film to show that time has passed. I enjoyed coming up with this new look." The downside to this design is that Carol's hair is no longer pushed into the mohawk fans love so much from the comic books.



