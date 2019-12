AVENGERS: ENDGAME Andy Park Concept Art Reveals An Awesome, Unseen Helmet For Captain Marvel

"Helmeted Captain Marvel that almost made it into Avengers: Endgame," Park says. "[The Russo Brothers] wanted something clearly different from her look in her solo film to show that time has passed. I enjoyed coming up with this new look." The downside to this design is that Carol's hair is no longer pushed into the mohawk fans love so much from the comic books.



What do you guys think about this take on Captain Marvel?







Captain Marvel played a small but crucial role in Avengers: Endgame and her impact was definitely felt during the film's final battle. During that, she took down Thanos' ship and assembled A-Force, a female group of superheroes fans remain anxious to see together on the big screen one day.Now, Marvel Studios concept artist Andy Park has shared a completely different design for Carol Danvers' helmet which is definitely cool but quite a departure from the source material.