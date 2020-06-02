AVENGERS: ENDGAME - "Battle Damaged" Thanos Hot Toys Action Figure Lets You Relive The Mad Titan's Final Stand

Hot Toys has unveiled its "Battle Damaged" version of their Thanos action figure and as well as providing a detailed look at his armour, we also get to see the wounds inflicted on him by The Avengers...

Avengers: Endgame kicked off with Thanos being beheaded by Thor. However, as Earth's Mightiest Heroes started using time-travel to try and bring back the countless lives the Mad Titan wiped out with a snap of his fingers, an earlier version of the villain arrived in the present looking to take the Infinity Stones from them to create an entirely new universe.



What followed was an epic battle between Thanos and, well, every Avenger ever on the grounds of the New Avengers Facility. Ultimately, Iron Man gave his life to stop the Mad Titan and we now have an awesome look at Thanos during that part of the film thanks to a Hot Toys action figure.



Early toys for Avengers: Endgame weren't particularly accurate but this one is much better as it even includes the Infinity Gauntlet...minus the Stones Iron Man removed from it!



Even if you've watched the movie countless times by now, there are some cool reveals here and it's definitely interesting to see the damage The Avengers managed to inflict on their foe. To take a look through this gallery of newly revealed images, just click the "Next" button to scroll through!







Thanos is by far the most powerful villain the team has ever faced but they were able to inflict a surprising amount of damage.

Thanos thought he had won but with the Infinity Stones in Iron Man's possession, he was able to finally save the day.

Kevin Feige has said that Scarlet Witch would have been able to kill Thanos here if she hadn't been stopped by his army.

The Mad Titan looks worried here and something tells us it's because Captain Marvel is rocketing her way back to Earth!

Seeing Captain America, Iron Man, and Thor battling Thanos was a highlight in the movie and a truly epic sight.

Those of you who want to give Thanos the Infinity Stones will obviously be able to do so (wait, you really wanted him to win?).

That sword is an awesome weapon and was ultimately responsible for destroying Captain America's iconic shield.

Thanos believes he was inevitable but, instead, it seems like just his defeat at the hands of The Avengers was an inevitability!

It's a shame that there's no way to recreate the moment the Mad Titan turned to dust as that would have been very cool.

It's surprising that Thanos didn't kill even more members of the Avengers that might have robbed Iron Man's death of its impact.

The detailing on this figure is phenomenal and fans will clearly be able to replicate any number of action-packed moments.

As you can tell, the figure comes with two different head sculpts: a shocked version and an angry one to go with it!

The warlord's helmet is also includes so any part of this epic final battle will be some fans are able to recreate with the figure.

Needless to say, this is going to be an expensive figure when it goes on sale but it's arguably worth it for fans of the villain.

Captain America, Iron Man, and Thor put up a good fight but ultimately couldn't overcome the Mad Titan by themselves.

Eventually, every hero on Earth had to step up to try and stop him and it was still a relatively narrow victory for them!

It's certainly interesting to think about what might have been had Thanos somehow been able to create that new universe.

The concept of different worlds will be something that's explored in 2021's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Rumour has it that we'll see alternate versions of familiar faces, so there's a chance Thanos could somehow make his return.

A heroic version of the Mad Titan would be something different but we have a feeling he's a bad guy in every universe.

The face of defeat! Finally, Thanos realises that his defeat can't be stopped as he accepts that The Avengers have bested him.

What do you guys think about this Thanos Hot Toys action figure based on his likeness in Avengers: Endgame? As always, be sure to let us know your thoughts down in the comments section!