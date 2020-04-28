AVENGERS: ENDGAME Behind The Scenes Video Reveals Brie Larson's First Day On Set As Captain Marvel

Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo have shared a behind the scenes video from the set of the Marvel Studios movie featuring Brie Larson's first day meeting her fellow heroes on the Benatar.

Avengers: Endgame featured a lot of memorable moments, and after Avengers: Infinity War set the stage for Captain Marvel to join the team with a surprise post-credits scene, she accompanied Earth's Mightiest Heroes when they went to track down Thanos.

During a live commentary for Avengers: Endgame last night, the Russo Brothers shared a behind the scenes video featuring Brie Larson's first day on set as the hero. We see Larson meeting her co-stars for the first time aboard the Guardians of the Galaxy's ship, the Benatar.

As Captain America actor Chris Evans watches on with a smile, Larson hugs Scarlett Johansson who is suited up as Black Widow. The Oscar-winner worked with them both prior to joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe; she starred in Scott Pilgrim vs. The World alongside Evans, and in Don Jon with Johansson a few years later.

Larson actually filmed her scenes as Captain Marvel in these Avengers movies before shooting the character's solo outing, hence why she's still in the version of her costume from that origin story.

Check out the video below:

