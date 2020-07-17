AVENGERS: ENDGAME Behind The Scenes Videos Reveal How Captain America Vs. Captain America Was Filmed

Avengers: Endgame stunt coordinator Sam Hargrave has shared some behind the scenes videos from the set of the movie revealing how the battle between the past and present Captain America was created...

Avengers: Endgame featured a lot of memorable moments, though a lot of fans understandably loved seeing the 2012 version of Captain America battling his present day counterpart. It was an awesome battle, and one which only ended when the older Steve Rogers mentioned Bucky being alive.

Now, the movie's stunt coordinator - and the director of Extraction - Sam Hargrave has shared some behind the scenes footage of himself and brother Daniel Hargrave playing both Caps.

These videos show how the scene was created, along with the stunt showing both versions of the hero falling through Stark Tower. It's amazing to see the work that went into this entire sequence, especially when it obviously looked so simple in the movie itself; it's also fair to say that both Hargraves are two of the most talented stunt performers working in Hollywood today.

Check out the videos below:

