AVENGERS: ENDGAME BTS Footage Shows Captain America Stunt Double Prepping Chris Evans For A Big Fight Scene

Extraction director Sam Hargrave has shared some footage from behind the scenes of Avengers: Endgame which shows him suited up as Captain America preparing star Chris Evans for a big action sequence...

Avengers: Endgame was one hell of a movie, but no matter what you made of the time-travel or big character deaths, we're sure you'll agree that the final battle was nothing short of epic.

During that, Chris Evans' Captain America really got the chance to shine, taking the fight to Thanos and his army with Mjolnir in hand. Now, his stunt double - and the director of Netflix's Extraction - Sam Hargrave has shared some behind the scenes footage of him prepping the actor for some of the final act's big action sequences.

It's fascinating to get this glimpse at how things were put together, and this comes just days after Hargrave shared an equally memorable video from his time working on Avengers: Infinity War.

As for Evans, his time as Captain America has reached its end, but speculation continues running rampant that he could return. Whether he will is another matter, though, especially with Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson likely to take over the mantle in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier.

Check out the video in the Instagram post below:

