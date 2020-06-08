AVENGERS: ENDGAME BTS Photos Released Featuring Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, And Mark Ruffalo

Avengers: Endgame is obviously one of Disney+'s biggest draws, and the streamer has today released a series of behind the scenes images featuring Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, And Mark Ruffalo...

Had things played out slightly differently, Avengers: Endgame would have been released this year and delayed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The thought of the most highly anticipated superhero movie of all-time facing the same sort of postponement Black Widow has is hard to fathom, and it obviously would've been interesting seeing how Disney might have handled that.

Thankfully, it didn't happen, and the hope now is that Black Widow could join Mulan in being released on Disney+ for $29.99 this November (it all depends what happens with the ongoing pandemic).

With Avengers: Endgame among the Marvel Studios movies already on the streaming service, they've now reminded fans of that with a few behind the scenes photos. As you can see, they show Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), and Mark Ruffalo (Hulk) all posing in front of that iconic Avengers logo, and we'll hopefully get more with the rest of the movie's cast.

We recently spoke to the Russo Brothers about the epic finale to the "Infinity Saga," and you can find that interview by clicking here. Then, check out these photos in the Instagram post below:

