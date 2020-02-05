AVENGERS: ENDGAME Cast Reunites For Kids Choice Awards Acceptance Video

A year ago, Avengers: Endgame delivered the love letter these six original cast members deserved. Now it's time for a victory lap, winning the "Favorite Movie" category at this year's Kids' Choice Awards.

Avengers: Endgame was a miracle in franchise storytelling, there's no doubt about it. But at the heart of what made it special was its tribute to the original six Avengers, Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson, and Jeremy Renner.

While Avengers: Endgame didn't win any Oscars, who needs Academy Awards when they've won the most coveted prize of all, "Favorite Movie" at the 2020 Kids' Choice Awards, which had to take special steps to air its ceremony this year. To mark the occasion, the original core cast of The Avengers sent out a video message thanking fans for the honor, providing the banter and chemistry that we'll miss going forward in the MCU. Recording through video chat, it may be for a children's channel, but in times like these its nonetheless perfection.

Check out the special message below, it might just make your day:

📹Kids Choice Awards 2020

Favorite Movie is "Avengers:Endgame"! pic.twitter.com/otvl8u6EbF — 💕RDJ JP💕 (@luvrobertdowney) May 3, 2020

Other nominees for the category included Aladdin, Captain Marvel, Jumanji: The Next Level, Spider-Man: Far From Home, and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. The winner was announced Saturday night on Nickelodeon as part of the virtual ceremony.

