AVENGERS: ENDGAME Concept Art Features An Early Take On 2023 Captain America Vs. 2012 Captain America

Some newly revealed Avengers: Endgame concept art has been revealed which reveals how the battle between the movie's two Captain Americas was created in the epic Marvel Studios movie. Check it out...

Avengers: Endgame made great use of time-travel, but an undeniable highlight came when the 2023 Captain America found himself face to face with his 2012 counterpart.

An exciting battle followed with Loki's sceptre at stake, and the past version of Steve Rogers was only defeated when the present day Steve mentioned that Bucky was still alive. Now, some newly revealed concept art courtesy of Marvel Studios Head of Visual Development Ryan Meinerding reveals a very early version of that sequence.

It's unclear how much damage the 2023 Cap did to the timeline by pretending to be part of HYDRA and dropping that Bucky bombshell, but that's likely to tie into future exploration of the Mutliverse (starting with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, presumably).

It's an exciting time to be a fan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, that's for sure, and fun to look back at one of this shared world's most memorable sequences in arguably its best movie.

Check out the Avengers: Endgame concept art below:

