AVENGERS: ENDGAME Concept Art Reveals An Amazing Alternate Take On The Team's Time-Travel Suits

Avengers: Endgame sent Earth's Mightiest Heroes back through time, and some new concept art from the Marvel Studios film reveals some undeniably amazing alternate takes on those time-travel costumes!

Avengers: Endgame sent Earth's Mightiest Heroes on a trip through time, but they needed to don some extremely unique costumes to do so (thanks to the combination of Stark and Pym tech). What ended up on screen was undeniably cool, but could they have been even cooler?

If this newly revealed concept art from Marvel Studios artist Aleksi Briclot is any indication, yes!

"Concept art for Nebula with the time travel suit in Avengers: Endgame," he explains in his Instagram post. "With a try with more red and also some force field." It's a similar, but radically different design, and one which might have changed the feel of the team's history-spanning adventure.

What ended up on screen was still somewhat iconic, however, but they were likely a one and done for the MCU. It is still possible that a future story will also travel through time, though!

