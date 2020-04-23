AVENGERS: ENDGAME Concept Art Reveals Some Fun, Alternate Takes On Chris Hemsworth As "Fat Thor"

Chris Hemsworth's hunky God of Thunder went through some major changes in Avengers: Endgame , and concept artist Wesley Burt has now shared some fun, alternate takes on Thor's new look as "Fat Thor!"

Avengers: Endgame's leap five years into the future meant that many of the heroes we know and love went through some massive transformations. Hawkeye became Ronin, Captain Marvel got a new suit and hairstyle, and Thor...well, Thor was completely unrecognisable!

Devastated over his failure to stop Thanos, the God of Thunder returned to New Asgard and gained a ton of weight after developing what appeared to be a fairly serious drink problem (not to mention a love of pizza). The hero was depressed, but his new look saw some fans dub this version of the Asgardian as "Fat Thor," an apt, but slightly disrespectful, moniker for Thor.

While he was admittedly the butt of many jokes in Avengers: Endgame, it was a hard-hitting story arc in many ways, and Marvel Studios concept art Wesley Burt has shared some fresh designs.

Thor: Ragnarok hadn't even started shooting when these were created, so it's fascinating to see the work that went into giving Thor an overhaul before artists like Burt had seen the tonal shift for the character Taika Waititi delivered with his colorful, eclectic take on the Marvel Comics superhero.

