AVENGERS: ENDGAME Concept Art Reveals That The Final Battle Nearly Included Ant-Man's Giant Flying Ants

Some awesome new concept art from Avengers: Endgame has been revealed, and it shows that the movie's epic final battle very nearly included Scott Lang's army of giant ants attacking Thanos' Leviathans...

Avengers: Endgame featured an amazing, jaw-dropping final battle pitting all of Earth's Mightiest Heroes against Thanos and his army of Outriders and Chitauri warriors. The Avengers' Leviathans also returned, of course, and while we saw Giant-Man take the fight to them, some concept art has been revealed showing a sequence that didn't make it into the final cut.

Thanks to Marvel Studios concept artist Jackson Sze, we have a piece of artwork showing that it was once the plan to have Scott Lang make use of some giant flying ants to take down an Outrider.

It's a legit shame this didn't end up being included in Avengers: Endgame because it would have been fun to see in live-action, and really wouldn't have required a lot of screentime; it also would have gone a long way in showcasing just how formidable Ant-Man is as a member of the superhero team.

Despite that, he was definitely still given a chance to shine, and his return from the Quantum Realm went a long way as establishing Scott as an A-LIst hero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Check out the concept art below:

