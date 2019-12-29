Sign In
AVENGERS: ENDGAME Concept Art Shows Captain America Staring Down Thanos And His Entire Army
Marvel Studios Head of Visual Development Ryan Meinerding has shared another new piece of concept art from
Avengers: Endgame
depicting Captain America making a final stand against Thanos and his army...
Josh Wilding
|
12/29/2019
Filed Under: "
Avengers: Endgame
"
Avengers: Endgame
's final battle is one that will stick with us for a long time to come as it was a truly epic, unbelievable sight to behold. Of course, one of the highlights saw a bruised and bloodied Captain America as the last man standing against Thanos and his massive army of aliens.
Now, Marvel Studios Head of Visual Development Ryan Meinerding has shared some artwork from the movie which depicts that iconic moment (he's also shared a shot of Iron Man, so some sort of epic banner will hopefully be released by him in the days to come). It's a gorgeous piece of imagery and one that does an amazing job of summing Steve Rogers up.
"Against all odds!"
he says on
Instagram
.
"Cap standing to face off with Thanos’ army! Such an amazing experience to do this work for the @therussobrothers and Kevin."
Time will tell whether
Avengers: Endgame
will receive any serious awards attention next year but as the highest grossing movie ever, it's certainly set a new benchmark for the superhero genre in many respects. Check out the artwork below and be sure to click through to the entire gallery to see even more jaw-dropping pieces from the movie's epic final battle.
Hit the "View List" button to see even more
amazing
Avengers: Endgame
concept art!
.