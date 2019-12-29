 AVENGERS: ENDGAME Concept Art Shows Captain America Staring Down Thanos And His Entire Army
Marvel Studios Head of Visual Development Ryan Meinerding has shared another new piece of concept art from Avengers: Endgame depicting Captain America making a final stand against Thanos and his army...

Josh Wilding | 12/29/2019
Filed Under: "Avengers: Endgame"
Avengers: Endgame's final battle is one that will stick with us for a long time to come as it was a truly epic, unbelievable sight to behold. Of course, one of the highlights saw a bruised and bloodied Captain America as the last man standing against Thanos and his massive army of aliens. 

Now, Marvel Studios Head of Visual Development Ryan Meinerding has shared some artwork from the movie which depicts that iconic moment (he's also shared a shot of Iron Man, so some sort of epic banner will hopefully be released by him in the days to come). It's a gorgeous piece of imagery and one that does  an amazing job of summing Steve Rogers up. 

"Against all odds!" he says on Instagram. "Cap standing to face off with Thanos’ army! Such an amazing experience to do this work for the @therussobrothers and Kevin."

Time will tell whether Avengers: Endgame will receive any serious awards attention next year but as the highest grossing movie ever, it's certainly set a new benchmark for the superhero genre in many respects. Check out the artwork below and be sure to click through to the entire gallery to see even more jaw-dropping pieces from the movie's epic final battle. 

