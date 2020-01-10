AVENGERS: ENDGAME Concept Art Shows Spider-Man Swinging Into Battle With The MCU's Armored Avengers

Some newly revealed Avengers: Endgame concept art by Ryan Meinerding features Tom Holland's web-slinger leaping into battle with Iron Man, War Machine, and Rescue leading the charge. Check it out...

Avengers: Endgame's final battle included a lot of memorable moments and some unforgettable set pieces. Many of those were first dreamed up by Marvel Studios' talented concept artists, and Head of Visual Development Ryan Meinerding has now shared one moment which didn't make the final cut.

As you can see below, Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) leads the charge as Rescue (Gwyneth Paltrow) and War Machine (Don Cheadle) blast into battle with Spider-Man (Tom Holland) not too far behind.

As the wall-crawler was wearing his "Iron Spider" suit in Avengers: Endgame, a sequence like this would have made perfect sense for the movie. However, it's likely it was cut due to time constraints and it's not as if that jaw-dropping final battle needed another big moment like this one!

There's no denying it would have been cool to see in live-action, of course, but there was still an awesome scene in the final cut with Iron Man and Rescue fighting side-by-side for the first time.

Check out this awesome Avengers: Endgame concept art below:

