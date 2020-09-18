AVENGERS: ENDGAME Concept Artist Wesley Burt Reveals A Comic Accurate Take On Jeremy Renner's Ronin

Avengers: Endgame concept artist Wesley Burt has shared one of his early designs for Ronin in the 2019 movie, revealing a comic accurate take on the character fans will definitely appreciate. Check it out!

Avengers: Endgame jumped five years into the future, and each of the surviving members of Earth's Mightiest Heroes were in vastly different places. In the case of Clint Barton, his entire family being wiped out meant that he had embarked on a mission of revenge, killing those he didn't believe deserved to live.

That led to him ditching his Hawkeye persona and becoming Ronin, and it's widely believed that the upcoming Hawkeye series on Disney+ will see Clint's actions catch up with him in a big way.

That's likely what leads to Kate Bishop taking over the mantle, but while we'll just have to wait and see on that front, Marvel Studios concept artist Wesley Burt has now shared his comic accurate Ronin design. While what ended up on screen looked great, this sticks a little bit closer to the comic books.

Meant to homage the work of artists David Finch and Joe Quesada, it would have been very cool to see this on screen, but with rumours Echo - who takes over the Ronin mantle - is coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, there's a chance we could see something a little closer to this one day.

Check out Burt's design below:

