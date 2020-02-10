AVENGERS: ENDGAME Deleted Scene Concept Art Sees Hawkeye And Black Widow Hiding From Thanos

Marvel Studios Head of Visual Development Ryan Meinerding has shared more early concept art from Avengers: Endgame , this time showing Hawkeye and Black Widow hiding from an attacking Thanos. Check it out!

Avengers: Endgame was a huge movie with a lot of big moments, but it was inevitable along the way that some scenes wouldn't make the final cut. A few ended up being changed, of course, with Black Widow's death one such example. Originally, she was going to leap off that cliff on Vormir as Thanos' forces attacked, but reshoots turned her demise into a more intimate moment.

Now, Marvel Studios Head of Visual Development Ryan Meinerding has shared an early version of the original scene, this time showing the heroes taking cover as Thanos arrives on the planet.

This confrontation would have been fun to see, especially as most of the Mad Titan's screentime was spent interacting with Captain America, Thor, and Iron Man. While neither Hawkeye nor Black Widow pose much of a threat to Thanos, the heroes getting one over on the villain and escaping with the Soul Stone has all the makings of a standout moment.

Regardless, the way things played out was still great, so losing this wasn't the end of the world. Both characters will still get chance to shine in Black Widow and Hawkeye.

Check out this Avengers: Endgame concept art below:

