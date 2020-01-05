AVENGERS: ENDGAME Directors And Robert Downey Jr. Tease Idea Of Working Together Again In The MCU

During a recent live commentary for Avengers: Endgame held on Instagram Live, directors Joe and Anthony Russo introduced Iron Man actor Robert Downey Jr. as a special guest. While the filmmakers have already shared their thoughts on what it would take to bring Tony Stark back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it was during this exchange that they acknowledged it even more directly.

"I would say it feels like you go to summer camp and then they yank it away from, because we do have a lot of fun working on these things together," Joe said in regard to having spent so much time working in this shared world for Marvel Studios. "Everyone has a lot of fun, you get real close to reach other and then you miss it. Maybe we'll have to do it again some day."

However, here's where things get really interesting and what's got fans talking today. Downey responded to the filmmaker with, "The people, they will move us toward what they want."

His comments are undeniably vague, but there's speculation that this is a tease of some sort that they could team-up to bring Iron Man back to the big screen. Considering the fact the Russo Brothers have expressed an interest in helming a Secret Wars movie somewhere down the line, it's definitely possible that a story like that could be used to bring Tony Stark back for one final adventure.

What do you guys think?