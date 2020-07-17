AVENGERS: ENDGAME Directors Believe SECRET WARS Movie Would Be Even Bigger Than The Infinity Saga

Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo have once again commented on the possibility of adapting Secret Wars , and believe it would be even more ambitious than the entire Infinity Saga...

Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo recently spoke to Bro Bible, and were asked about past comments that the one story which could bring them back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe would be Secret Wars. A project like that would feature dozens of characters, including the Avengers, X-Men, Fantastic Four, and Spider-Man; simply put, it would be epic.

The filmmakers clearly remain keen on the idea, and Joe started by talking in detail about what the story means to them and what they would be excited to explore in a big screen adaptation.

"You know, I read that when I was 10 or 11, and it was the scale of getting all of the heroes together. It was one of the first major books to do that — that was really event-storytelling to me at its finest," he explained. "And what happens when you put all of those personalities together. I also like the idea of villains having to team up with heroes."

"Ant and I like complicated relationships between heroes and villains, we like villains who believe they’re heroes in their own stories, so it’s all sort of built into this notion of Secret Wars," Joe continued. "To execute something on the scale of Infinity War was directly related to the dream of Secret Wars, which is even larger in scale."

Anthony added: "It would be the biggest movie you could possibly imagine, so that’s what really excites us about the story — the ambition of it is even bigger than the ambition of the Infinity Saga."

It will probably be quite a few years before there are enough characters in the MCU to faithfully adapt Secret Wars, but it's a story which would make for a great culmination to Phase 5 or 6. There are, of course, some characters who would be missing (Steve Rogers and Tony Stark, for example), but the void they would leave can be filled by this shared world's legacy characters.

Are you hoping we get to see a Secret Wars movie?