AVENGERS: ENDGAME Directors Hope Re-Released Marvel Studios Movies Can Bring People Back To Theaters

Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo were asked about how they believe theaters can tempt people back after the global pandemic, and they're fully on board with Marvel movies being screened...

It's been a little over a year since Avengers: Endgame arrived in theaters, and the Russo Brothers are hoping to bring people back to them once the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic passes. How? Well, with Marvel Cinematic Universe movies like that record-breaking blockbuster.

"The theatrical experience is a community experience," Joe Russo explained. "Perhaps the most touching moment of our entire careers was a few weeks ago when the lockdown started, and Endgame was trending on social media because everyone was posting videos of opening-night screenings in their theaters with audiences really emotionally connected to the material."

"For us, that's really the strength of the theatrical experience is that it combines audiences, and it combines you globally. To have been a part of movies that did that, on that scale with that level of emotional connection from the audience, was really very touching, and will be the highlight of our careers. So, using those films to get people back into the theaters?"

"We would be ecstatic," the filmmaker continued. "I mean, any opportunity for people to go back and share in those stories together is one that we would support."

Right now, it's unclear when theaters will actually be able to re-open their doors, and even when they do, there's a risk that there will be a limited number of new releases to show in them. That's why re-releases like Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame could be exactly what's needed.

Either way, though, it won't be easy to tempt people back into theaters given what's happening.