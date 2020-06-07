AVENGERS: ENDGAME Directors On Cap's Trip Through Time And Epic "Avengers Assemble" Scene - EXCLUSIVE

The Russos comment on whether they would consider directing a Captain America movie following Steve Rogers' trip through time and whether he was always the one to get that big "Avengers Assemble" moment...

Avengers: Endgame was, well, a masterpiece, but there's one thing fans are desperate to see: Captain America's trip back through time. There obviously wasn't time (no pun intended) to delve into that in the already three-hour movie, but many fans have been holding out hope that the Russo Brothers might return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe to tell that story.

When we spoke to Joe and Anthony about Pizza Film Stories and horror movie Relic, we had a couple of big questions about the "Infinity Saga" finale, including whether they feel that's a tale that needs telling and if anyone other than Captain America was given that iconic "Avengers Assemble!" line.

Like a lot of fans, I would love to see Captain America's trip back through time, but is that a story you think needs to be told and would you like to be the ones to tell it?

Joe: It would be a great story to tell, no question. I don't know whether it needs to be told, but it would be a great story to tell, and we'd love to tell it, but I think there are other stories to move on to now.





Avengers: Endgame's "Avengers Assemble" moment is iconic and, well, perfect, but did you ever consider giving that line to another character like Iron Man or Thor?

Anthony: No!

Joe: We really didn't. We always felt like it needed to be Cap's moment, and I'm not sure why, but for us, we always thought it was going to be Cap's moment.

Anthony: I don't ever remember a moment where we ever talked about it being anything other than Cap's moment. Cap was always a special guide for us through the storytelling because he was the access point to the MCU for us. So, we do certainly look to and rely upon that character for a lot of the important parts of the narrative for sure.

The fact Joe says that he would Anthony would "love to tell" that story of Captain America travelling back through time with the Infinity Stones is hard not to get excited about, but it definitely sounds like if they do ever return to the MCU, the filmmakers will have an eye towards the future, not the past.

