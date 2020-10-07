AVENGERS: ENDGAME Directors Respond To Anthony Mackie's Critique About Marvel's Lack Of Diversity

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier star Anthony Mackie recently put Marvel Studios on notice for a lack of diversity behind the scenes, and Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo have responded.

Recently, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier star Anthony Mackie criticised Marvel Studios' lack of diversity behind the scenes, pointing out that they need to do better than hiring a primarily Black crew for a movie starring a Black superhero (that was a reference to 2018's Black Panther).

It's a sentiment many fans agreed with, and the right thing for Mackie to come out with, especially now he's going to be the Marvel Cinematic Universe's new Captain America!

During a recent interview with MovieMaker, Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo were asked for their thoughts on those comments, and agreed that more can always be done when it comes to making diversity a priority on any movie. "I think we can always all do better at diversity, constantly in this business, and in every facet of every industry — so he’s not wrong at all," Joe said.

"I think that we all have to work harder to keep endorsing and supporting diversity on both sides of the camera." Anthony added. "We have a ton of respect for Anthony Mackie. He is not only an amazing actor, but he’s an amazing person, and we’ve loved our collaboration with him."

Marvel Studios is definitely making an effort to change things, and we're seeing that on projects like Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Eternals. They still have a long way to go, but so does every other major movie studio, and we can only hope things continue changing for the better.