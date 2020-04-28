AVENGERS: ENDGAME Directors Reveal That Smart Hulk Is Neither Bruce Nor The Hulk

Bruce Banner's transformation into "Smart Hulk" took place off screen, and the Russo Brothers have now explained why this Jade Giant is neither Bruce nor The Hulk we saw in previous MCU movies...

Avengers: Infinity War was originally going to end with Bruce Banner and The Hulk finally coming to some sort of agreement and transforming into a "Smart Hulk" which merged the hero's two halves. Ultimately, it was decided that didn't work, and this new persona was instead created in a laboratory during the five-year time jump which we saw in Avengers: Endgame.

During last night's live commentary, the Russo Brothers addressed this status quo changed for the Jade Giant, and explained that Smart Hulk is, in fact, a completely new entity.

That means he's not Bruce Banner with The Hulk's strength or The Hulk with Bruce Banner's intelligence; instead, he's a completely separate being created when the two halves merged. That poses a lot of very interesting questions, and makes you wonder whether more personalities could appear.

After all, that's something we've seen a lot of in the comic books over the years, with the likes of Joe Fixit and Maestro among those you have to believe we could see in the MCU.

What do you guys think?

