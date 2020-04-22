AVENGERS: ENDGAME Directors Say There Are "Always Conversations Going On" With Marvel Studios

Could we see Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo return to helm another project at Marvel Studios at some point? It certainly sounds like something the brothers would be interested in...

For many, the movies Joe and Anthony Russo helmed for Marvel Studios stand out as being among the very best the superhero genre has to offer, and fans are chomping at the bit to see them return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The brothers have a very busy schedule ahead, but they definitely seem open to the idea of signing on to direct another Marvel film at some point... as long as the "right project" comes along.

While speaking to ComicBook.com about Extraction, Joe Russo was asked about a potential return to The MCU, and said there are "always conversations going on" with the studio heads.

"We talk to Kevin [Feige] and [Marvel Studios co-president] Lou [D'Esposito] all the time at Marvel. They're all friends of ours. Texting, seeing how everyone's doing. We get together with Lou for regular dinners once a month and there's always conversations going on. I think, you know, when we all land on what the right project is for us all to team back up on, we'll jump in feet first for sure."

What could that project be? The Russos have expressed interest in working on a Secret Wars movie in the past, but even if there has been talk at Marvel of adapting that hugely ambitious story, it's most likely just that. After the massive success of Endgame, one would assume that Feige and co. would be angling to get Joe and Anthony back on board the Avengers franchise for a fifth installment, but who knows what the Marvel maestro has up his sleeve.

Which Marvel movie or character would you most like to see The Russo Brothers tackle next? Let us know in the usual place.