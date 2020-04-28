AVENGERS: ENDGAME Directors' Video Of "Portals" Scene From Packed Theater Will Make You Long For 2019

It's fair to say that 2020 has been a pretty terrible year, and this video released alongside a heartfelt message from Joe and Anthony Russo will make you long for theaters to re-open just like in 2019.

2019 feels like a very long time ago, and had the COVID-19 pandemic hit then instead of in 2020, there's no way we would have been watching Avengers: Endgame in theaters when it was released this time last year.

Like Black Widow, The Infinity Saga finale being pushed to November (or beyond) is likely, and something we'd rather not think too much about! Now, following those comments from the Russo Brothers earlier this week in which they revealed that they snuck into the back of a crowded theater on opening night, the filmmakers have shared a video from their seats which show the reaction to that iconic "Portals" scene.

This will no doubt make you long for the days when it was actually possible to go to theaters...unless you prefer peace and quiet while watching a movie, of course!

Regardless, it comes accompanied with a heartfelt message from Joe and Anthony in which they thank fans for their support and admit to tearing up during this sequence. This came shortly after their live commentary for Avengers: Endgame wrapped up, and you can find the biggest reveals from that by clicking HERE.

Check out the video below:

