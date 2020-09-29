AVENGERS: ENDGAME Early Concept Art Shows Captain America Taking Down Thanos With Mjolnir In Hand

Marvel Studios Head of Visual Development Ryan Meinerding has shared some early concept art from Avengers: Endgame revealing a new look at Captain America taking on Thanos with Mjolnir in hand...

Avengers: Endgame featured a lot of unforgettable, amazing moments, but watching Captain America wield Mjolnir was an undeniable highlight. The possibility that Steve Rogers was "worthy" was first teased in Avengers: Age of Ultron, but it paid off four years later courtesy of the Russo Brothers.

Now, thanks to Marvel Studios Head of Visual Development Ryan Meinerding, we have a new look at some early concept art depicting the Star Spangled Avenger leaping into action.

With Mjolnir in hand, Cap takes the fight to the Mad Titan, Thanos, in a big way, and this is a cool representation of that moment. It also shows how the scene was created from the earliest stages, and it's clearly something Marvel Studios and Joe and Anthony Russo had in mind from the very start.

Avengers: Endgame arrived in theaters last April, and as of right now, there's no sign of Earth's Mightiest Heroes assembling again. However, it does appear as if Marvel Studios is starting to lay the groundwork for the Young Avengers to come together in the Marvel Cinematic Universe down the line.

Check out the concept art below:

