AVENGERS: ENDGAME Early Idea Was Going To Make Captain America The MCU's Soul Stone

A lot of ideas were batted around early on in the development of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame , but one of the weirdest would have seen Captain America revealed as the MCU's Soul Stone!

There were a lot of weird ideas discussed in the hallowed halls of Marvel Studios during the early days of working on Avengers: Infinity War and record-breaking sequel Avengers: Endgame, but this one stands a chance of being considered the strangest!

Yesterday afternoon, directors Joe and Anthony Russo hosted a live commentary for Endgame, and confirmed that there were once discussions of making Captain America the Soul Stone. Fans once speculated that Heimdall could be the Soul Stone, but that was debunked in short order when he was killed by Thanos in the opening few minutes of Infinity War.

No further context was shared in terms of how this was supposed to fit into the wider narrative of the two films, but if Cap was indeed the Soul Stone, he likely would have fallen to Thanos when they first met in Wakanda. Steve Rogers is definitely pure of heart, but a better way of showing his worthiness as a hero was having him lift Mjolnir in Endgame's final battle.

How much do we need to pay to see more of these crazy, scrapped ideas from the filmmakers?

Click HERE for more Avengers: Endgame news from CBM!

