AVENGERS: ENDGAME Earned Disney Nearly $900 Million In Profit; Robert Downey Jr. Scored A $75 Million Payday

Avengers: Endgame is the highest-grossing movie of all-time, and we now have details on how much money it ended up making for Disney, not to mention how much star Robert Downey Jr. walked away with...

Avengers: Endgame earned $1.2 billion worldwide during its opening weekend, and according to Deadline, that alone covered the $511 million production and marketing costs. That's a first for a big budget blockbuster, and so it's no wonder the Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to continue dominating theaters moving forward (well, once they re-open). After grossing $614.3 million in China - making it the biggest US title in the Middle Kingdom's history - Disney ended up getting 25% of that ($153.5 million) back due to how things work in the country. However, after Avengers: Endgame ultimately ended up earning $2.797 billion worldwide, and after Disney saw around $1.8 billion in theatrical rentals and when home entertainment and TV streams brought that figure up to $1.789 billion. Unfortunately, merchandise costs haven't been revealed. Despite that, the net profit ended up being a mind-blowing $890 million. That's 78% higher than Avengers: Infinity War's $500 billion profit, and a number no one could have ever imagined. Interestingly, the trade notes that after receiving $20 million upfront, Iron Man actor Robert Downey Jr. walked away with $55 million in back-end profits. Another Avengers movie being released is inevitable, but there's no sign of one in Phase 4 and that's likely because the studio wants to build anticipation. When it finally arrives in theaters, it will almost certainly be a hit, and that's a smarter business decision that rushing another out too soon. Click on the "Next" button below to check out some Phase 1

moments Disney wouldn't allow to happen in the MCU today!

10. Bruce Banner Can't Get Laid In The Incredible Hulk, Bruce Banner goes on the run alongside Betty Ross, and the former couple start getting close again in a motel room. However, just as it looks like the Jade Giant's alter-ego will see some action, his heart-rate monitor starts going haywire, and he realises that having sex runs the risk of him transforming into The Hulk. Yes, Bruce couldn't have sex with Betty because he was scared he would lose control during the act! What was meant to be a somewhat edgy piece of humour came across as dumb and bordered on being a complete misunderstanding of how Banner's powers work. Honestly, there's just no way one of the current Marvel Studios movies would take this sort of risqué look at a hero's sex life.



9. Tony Stark's Stripper Pole Before he became Iron Man, Tony Stark lived a hedonistic lifestyle and certainly enjoyed himself as an eligible bachelor. That was evident from the fact his private plane was outfitted not only with plenty of booze, but stripper poles which the "flight attendants" certainly made good use of. Yes, Tony was able to transform his plane into a strip club on a whim, and while there's absolutely nothing wrong with that (it's not as if he was married or doing anything morally objectionable), this sort of non-PG content wouldn't fly - no pun intended - in today's Marvel Cinematic Universe. These days, there would probably be some sort of massive outcry on social media to a scene like too, and it's just not something that fits Disney's family friendly image in any way, shape, or form.



8. General "Thunderbolt" Ross' Love Of Cigars The original plan for The Avengers was for Earth's Mightiest Heroes to square off with The Hulk. That's why The Incredible Hulk's post-credits scene revolved around Tony Stark approaching General "Thunderbolt" Ross to offer him some help, but there was something in that moment which Disney would never allow to grace the silver screen. While he's getting drunk, Ross is puffing on one of his trademark cigars, but Disney doesn't allow smoking in any of their films! Captain America: Civil War actually featured a nod to Ross' love of cigars when he mentioned having a heart attack, something you have to believe came as a result of the way he used to both smoke and drink. It was a fun way for Marvel Studios to explain why his cigars were nowhere to be seen.



7. Tony Stark's Alcoholism Marvel Studios never fully went down the "Demon in the Bottle" route in the MCU, but Iron Man 2 definitely addressed the fact that Tony Stark's drinking had become a major problem. The hero's drunken behaviour at his party endangered guests and led to Rhodey taking his old armour and subsequently becoming War Machine after realising his friend could no longer be trusted. By the time The Avengers rolled around, though, Tony was shown enjoying a drink as he sparred with Loki in Stark Tower, and his possible alcoholism was never mentioned again. That was seemingly just too dark a topic for a superhero in a world now overseen by Disney to tackle, and it's a shame in many ways as the comic books handled it in a meaningful, impactful way.



6. Sexualising Black Widow Scarlett Johansson is extremely talented...and insanely beautiful. Marvel Studios really played on her sex appeal in Iron Man 2, and as well as some saucy lingerie photos, "Natalie Rushman" walked around in a lot of tight-fitting clothing and was clearly an object of Tony Stark's desires. That was the point in some ways, of course, as she was undercover for S.H.I.E.L.D., but some sexist remarks were sent her way courtesy of Happy Hogan (who watched her change in the back of Tony's car), and a female superhero being portrayed like this these says seems doubtful. Joss Whedon managed to slip some borderline NSFW shots of Black Widow into The Avengers (mostly of her butt), but the way the hero was portrayed in the MCU after Iron Man 2 was vastly different.



5. F-Bombs It may have been bleeped (barely), but Iron Man 2 featured the Marvel Cinematic Universe's first F-Bomb! It came during a confrontation with Senator Stern as he shouted "F*** you, buddy" at Tony as he left that congressional hearing about his future as Iron Man. It wasn't hard to figure out what he said, and while Guardians of the Galaxy teased another F-Bomb, it was nowhere near as obvious as this one, and not something Disney would ever allow to make the final cut of one of their movies. Bear in mind that Spider-Man: Homecoming and Far From Home's "What the fu-" moments were in films produced by Sony Pictures, not Disney. Regardless, this was a pretty blatant use of the word in a Marvel movie, and not something we expect to hear again.



4. Recasting Rhodey After Terrence Howard demanded a huge pay rise for his Iron Man 2 return, Marvel Entertainment Chairman Isaac Perlmutter ordered Kevin Feige to recast the role...because no one would notice. In case you need us to spell it out to you, Ike believed that because the character of Rhodey is black, moviegoers wouldn't notice that Don Cheadle had replaced him. It's a horrible way of thinking, but he was in charge at the time, and with Howard wanting such a huge amount of money, it was inevitable that he wouldn't come back for the sequel. These days, recasting still happens, but something tells us there would be a better reason for it...and that execs at Disney wouldn't be under the belief no one would realise for such racist reasons!



3. "Thunderstruck" Iron Man 2 was a messy movie, but as well as pushing the boundaries with Tony Stark's alcoholism and the way Natasha Romanoff was portrayed, it also featured a lot of other sexualised imagery. The opening sequence (which originally featured a hungover Tony throwing up into a toilet) saw Iron Man surrounded by scantily clad dancers, and while it was all very tame, it's also not the sort of imagery we're used to seeing from Disney. It's hard to imagine them being okay with this, especially when those girls are pulling off some, ahem, eye-catching moves! The sequel wouldn't have suffered without a scene like this, but by the time Iron Man 3 rolled around, the Armoured Avenger had very much put his hedonistic, playboy ways behind him once and for all.



2. Captain America Punches Hitler Captain America: The First Avenger didn't really include Nazis and instead overlooked what they did during World War II by focusing on Steve Rogers' battle with the Red Skull and HYDRA. It's hard not to wonder whether that was a creative decision influenced by Disney as they had acquired Marvel Studios at this point, but there's one scene, in particular, we can't help but wonder might have been a step too far for Disney. That's the scene where Captain America punches an actor who is dressed up as Adolf Hitler while Steve is performing for the USO. It was a moment paying homage to the source material and a classic comic book cover, but would Disney be happy with one of their superheroes beating up one of the most evil men in history? It's hard to say, but we can't help but wonder whether this would have led to some strong discussions behind the scenes.

