AVENGERS: ENDGAME Fan-Made Poster Features The Actors Who Missed Out On Key MCU Roles

This past weekend marked the one-year anniversary of Avengers: Endgame 's release in theaters, and a newly shared fan-made poster assembles a cast made up of actors who missed out on joining the MCU...

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has assembled an incredible cast of actors over the years, but it's also missed out on some other amazing alternatives for a variety of reasons. Sometimes, they just weren't suitable for the role in question, while there was the odd occasion when the actor or actress in question simply turned Marvel Studios down because they didn't want to join a superhero franchise.

In this very cool fan-made poster for Avengers: Endgame, we see some of those big-name stars re-imagined as part of the record-breaking blockbuster, including Tom Cruise as Iron Man and John Krasinski as Captain America. Emily Blunt, meanwhile, is Black Widow, and Daniel Craig is Thor!

We also see Joaquin Phoenix as Doctor Strange, Timothée Chalamet as Spider-Man, Zachary Levi as Star-Lord, and a number of other "What if?" style casting decisions that never came to pass. It makse for an unusual sight, but one that leaves it hard not to wonder what could have been.

We'll never know now, of course, but for the actors here who didn't ultimately join the MCU, we're definitely hoping they get the chance somewhere down the line (Krasinski, for example, is a firm fan-favourite to play Reed Richards in the Fantastic Four reboot in the works at Marvel Studios).

See which other names you can spot in the poster below:

