AVENGERS: ENDGAME - Newly Surfaced BTS Photos Show Earth's Mightiest Heroes At Dinner

Some newly revealed behind the scenes photos from Avengers: Endgame have found their way online showing Earth's Mightiest Heroes sharing dinner in the New Avengers Facility. Check them out here...

It's hard to believe we'd get any new Avengers: Endgame content at this stage, but some newly surfaced behind the scenes photos show some of the movie's cast members assembled and enjoying dinner. The first appears to be lifted from the brief moment Rocket pokes fun at Ant-Man, while the second shows Robert Downey Jr.'s Tony Stark addressing the rest of the team.

These photos were clearly taken when Earth's Mightiest Heroes came together to try and come up with a solution to retrieving the Infinity Stones so they could restore the lives of those Thanos dusted.

It's likely that a lengthier version of the first scene was shot, but that it was trimmed down (the final cut of Avengers: Endgame was three hours long, so it may not have been needed). The second, however, appears to be a completely new sequence, so who knows why that ended up being scrapped.

Avengers: Endgame was released last April, but had it been slated for a 2020 debut, we would have had to come to terms with the fact that the finale would have been postponed an entire year thanks to COVID-19. Waiting for Black Widow is hard enough, but an Endgame delay...that's hard to compute!

Check out the photos below:

