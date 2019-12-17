 AVENGERS: ENDGAME - Ryan Meinerding Reveals Jaw-Dropping Artwork Of Marvel's Trinity Battling Thanos
Avengers: Endgame Headlines Videos

AVENGERS: ENDGAME - Ryan Meinerding Reveals Jaw-Dropping Artwork Of Marvel's Trinity Battling Thanos

AVENGERS: ENDGAME - Ryan Meinerding Reveals Jaw-Dropping Artwork Of Marvel's Trinity Battling Thanos

Marvel Studios Head of Visual Development, Ryan Meinerding, has shared a beautiful piece of concept art from Avengers: Endgame showing Captain America, Iron Man, and Thor squaring off with the Mad Titan...

Josh Wilding | 12/17/2019
Filed Under: "Avengers: Endgame"
Avengers: Endgame may now be in the rear-view mirror for fans as we begin to look ahead to 2020, but its impact will continue to be felt for a long time. Now, Marvel Studios Head of Visual Development Ryan Meinerding has shared the full cover for the movie's recently released "Art of" book.

As you can see, it depicts the Marvel Cinematic Universe's "Trinity" (Captain America, Iron Man, and Thor) taking on Thanos during Avengers: Endgame's jaw-dropping final battle. 

Poor Tony Stark comes off worse for wear here as a blow from the Mad Titan's sword sends him flying, while Captain America attempts to take down the villain with a sneak attack from behind. Thor, meanwhile, is using the power of both Mjolnir and Stormbreaker to try to bring down his foe. 

"Loved this fight in the film!" Meinerding says. "So much fun doing this frame for the film."

You can see some closer, hi-res shots of this battle along with previously released Avengers: Endgame concept art by hitting the "View List" button. Otherwise, the full piece can be seen below.

49834832ef33
 

 

 

 
Cs4v8hom o
 
Rl1j9m65 o
 
Pgk3x1ov o
 
5n7zym21 o
 
Nxc3y0oc o
 
Mkhl9vty o
 
Egiovbjf o
 
3hhun5mp o
 
U84bkt2t o
 
Mvd9hcom o
 
67v43s8j o
 
Aurhzud8 o
 
Mdabko9q o
 
Rihxflkb o
 
0yfuvd4a o
 
Yxflcd6t o
 
Mrurmspw o
 
Dpmnjzib o
 
Kulicsuh o
 
Poeuao9y o
 
Ebsprfri o
 
M57j9jcf o
 
9fsomrms o
 
Ya1xfohz o
 
Kuatpa14 o
 
Bfocno1u o
 
Pxaoopk0 o
 
Geoouyq7 o
 
Mnaieikr o
 
Rjohwmly o
 
Cfkuhxmn o
 
Necanl2j o
 
Vupear9o o
 
1e2cbmlj o
 
Yejczajo o
 
Fid2k69l o
 
Uctymtz8 o
 
Rm2lfyyq o
 
Erfj6k9y o
 
Gpqjf3kn o
 
Tixbw1wf o
 
Zls0sqie o
 
07d91n9o o
 
N2oiukuw o
 
Bv5pdhsa o
 
44edjc5u o
 
Kxwcwtlv o
 
Zzcmhzqn o
 
Cgt2vjpa o
 
Cqwc0tb1 o
 
Xly6n3wp o
 
Mz3lnmtz o
 
92acq8h2 o
 
Sxlaltvw o
 
49ldwa0z o
 
312n56gw o
 
31c568ut o
 
Hkoakash o
 
T1m47ihj o
 
Lwpvhe3c o
 
Qvirvmyn o
 
Jbxzotf0 o
 
Roa5hymq o
 
Bdetghuv o
 
Lgylpavg o
 
K7ngytdr o
 
C53glrjd o
 
Edy6dbmr o
 
Ylz0sy29 o
 
Crhuajmg o
 
Joprlkd1 o
 
Mv8uc4sz o
 
Lnm96qhf o
 
4srkccaw o
 
J9thvwzj o
 
Tv8mcjgu o
 
Hrz5e15s o
 
Tukj1mcl o
 
4ofzuzvo o
 
Ce7axijc o
 
Zlfpqh0b o
 
Ygdycy6l o
 
1xoyhhdc o
 
Dymng2jm o
 
Dyjnzmz0 o
 
Acz5p0af o
 
Rjqzpjks o
 
9mn9enap o
 
Tjpxvlcb o
 
 
L69cllbd o
 
P9p3tqfv o

Jsn4my7y o
 
Art5b4ld o
 
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
Latest Headlines
Loading...