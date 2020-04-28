AVENGERS: ENDGAME Scribes Christopher Markus & Stephen McFeely Reveal Who Hulk Saw In The Soul Stone

Thanos saw Gamora and Iron Man saw an older version of his daughter Morgan when they used the Infinity Gauntlet, but what about The Hulk? Writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely spill the beans!

When Thanos snapped his fingers in Avengers: Infinity War, he communicated with a younger version of Gamora, the daughter he murdered to finally acquire the Soul Stone. In Iron Man's case, the armored hero was given the opportunity to talk to his own daughter, Morgan, learning that she grows up to be happy in a world he managed to save by sacrificing his life.

In Hulk's case, we never got to learn who he saw after bringing back the trillions killed by the Mad Titan, though most fans assumed it was Black Widow after her heartbreaking sacrifice on Vormir.

Unfortunately, it was an unanswered question after watching Avengers: Endgame, but one which has been solved by writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely. In the Tweet below taken from their live commentary of the film, they confirmed that they penned a conversation between Hulk and Bruce Banner. Alas, it seems Hulk was being a Diva that day on set!

Thinking about it logically, this is a scene which might have only really worked had Avengers: Infinity War still included a scene with Banner and Hulk arguing before finally merging to become Smart Hulk.

