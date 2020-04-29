AVENGERS: ENDGAME Setting Up The LOKI TV Series Coming To Disney+ Was A Happy Accident

Avengers: Endgame perfectly set the stage for the Loki TV series coming to Disney+, but the movie's writer has confirmed that it was a happy accident rather than a deliberate move on Marvel's part...

During Avengers: Endgame, Earth's Mightiest Heroes travelled back to 2012 to retrieve the Mind and Space Stones. Unfortunately, things went wrong, and Loki managed to get his hands back on the Tesseract, using it to make his escape. With that, the stage was set for a Disney+ TV series which is currently expected to premiere next year.

That will deal with the villainous God of Mischief travelling through time, only to run afoul of the TVA (Time Variance Authority). However, while you might think this was deliberate planning on Marvel Studios' part, it turns out that it was a happy accident courtesy of the movie's writers!

During a recent live commentary, Christhoper Markus and Stephen McFeely revealed that they only had Loki escape with the Tesseract because it was a "juicy way to upset the heist." That makes sense as it obviously forced Captain America and Iron Man to travel back to the 1970s, but Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige clearly used that moment as a launching platform for Loki.

It's unclear whether Loki will still arrive as planned next year due to COVID-19, but here's hoping, because it sounds like it's going to be a fun ride - even if the premise came about by chance!

