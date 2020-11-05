AVENGERS: ENDGAME Star Mark Ruffalo Says He's Pitched Marvel An Idea For A SMART HULK Movie

Mark Ruffalo has already shared details on his idea for another solo Hulk movie, but in a new interview, the Avengers: Endgame actor revealed that he's actually pitched a Smart Hulk prequel to Marvel...

Avengers: Endgame's Mark Ruffalo has already made it very clear that he'd love to return as Bruce Banner/The Hulk in some capacity, but in a new interview, the actor reveals that he's actually pitched a Smart Hulk prequel movie to Marvel Studios.

Ruffalo has previously shared his idea for another solo Hulk movie set between the events of Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, and while speaking to Jimmy Fallon, he reiterated his desire to explore how Banner and Hulk were able to merge their personalities to form an entirely new persona he refers to as "Bulk."

"That should have been its own movie," Ruffalo stated when the Tonight Show host complimented his take on Professor Hulk in the Infinity Saga finale. "That's what I'm pitching actually, that section of time... like how did Banner become the Bulk?"

Ruffalo also confirmed a previous report that he was initially apprehensive about signing on to play Banner/Hulk in the first Avengers movie, but costar Robert Downey Jr. convinced him to take the role over the phone.

"I got a call from Downey. It must of made it to him, that I was, you know, hemming and hawing, and he just simply said, 'Ruffalo, let's go. We got this,' in true Iron Man fashion. And after that, I was like, I guess I have to do it."

As far as we know, there are still some rights issues that prevent Marvel from moving forward on a solo Hulk adventure, so even if the studio bites on Ruffalo's idea, the film is unlikely to come together for quite some time. The actor is expected to return as the Green Goliath for the Disney+ She-Hulk series, however.

