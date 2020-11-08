AVENGERS: ENDGAME Star Mark Ruffalo Shares Unseen BTS Photos To Celebrate Chris Hemsworth's Birthday

Today is Chris Hemsworth's 37th birthday, and his Avengers: Endgame co-star Mark Ruffalo has now shared some unseen behind the scenes photos from their time together on that epic superhero ensemble...

As you can see, the first shows Ruffalo in his mo-cap gear on set, while the second depicts Hemsworth - in his fat suit - taking a nap during takes. Given how heavy that was (it's been reported as being upwards of 70lbs), it's no wonder the actor needed a rest!

Hemsworth will return to the MCU for Thor: Love and Thunder, while an Extraction sequel is officially in the works for Netflix. Despite the pandemic, it should be a busy couple of years for the Australian actor, and there are no signs that he intends stepping down from the role any time soon.

Of course, with Natalie Portman set to play the Jane Foster version of Thor, it is possible that Love and Thunder could mark Hemsworth's final time as this iconic Asgardian hero.

Check out the photos below:

