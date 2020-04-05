AVENGERS: ENDGAME Star Robert Downey Jr. Explains Complexity Of Captain America And Iron Man's Reunion

Marvel Studios kept us waiting, but Tony Stark and Steve Rogers finally buried the hatchet in Avengers: Endgame . Now, Robert Downey Jr. has explained some of the complexities behind their reunion...

When Tony Stark returned to Earth in Avengers: Endgame, it was clear that he hadn't forgiven Steve Rogers for what happened in Captain America: Civil War. However, when the hero later decided to help his fellow Avengers travel through time, Iron Man and Cap finally seemed to settle their differences.

Recently, the Russo Brothers held a live commentary for the Marvel Studios movie and welcomed Robert Downey Jr. as a special guest. During his appearance, this scene featuring an apparent burying of the hatchet was playing, and the actor shared his thoughts on what he made of this exchange.

"It was all about him forgiving me for not forgiving him so we can start getting ready to who knows, you know maybe throw in the towel for whatever we gotta do," Downey says. "It wasn’t just the idea of burying the hatchet, it was burying the hatchet and taking up the cross together. It was a complex scene."

Ultimately, Steve and Tony would reconnect while travelling through time, and while Iron Man sacrificed himself to save the universe, Captain America got the happy ending he was robbed of after crashing into the ice during World War II. Both endings felt fitting for the characters, and were equally surprising.

What do you guys think about Downey's take on this reunion during the events of Avengers: Endgame?