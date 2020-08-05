AVENGERS: ENDGAME Star Ross Marquand Shares Idea For How Red Skull And Captain America Could Reunite

Avengers: Endgame star Ross Marquand played Red Skull in that movie and Infinity War , and he's now shared his thoughts on how the villain could be reunited with Captain America. Read on for details...

Actor Ross Marquand recently made a virtual appearance at Awesome-Con Online, and shared his thoughts on the Red Skull's possible future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The actor replaced Hugo Weaving in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, and guarded the Soul Stone on Vormir before seemingly being freed once it was taken by Hawkeye and Thanos.

Firstly, the actor was asked about a return in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and responded: "Oh, I have no idea. I really can't speak to that, because I don't know. I hope he comes back."

"He could probably get back to Earth if he had a vendetta still, a bone to pick with Captain America. Or he could want to do something else entirely," the actor continued. "He might just want to venture around the cosmos. But there is a version of him that is flying around, he's totally free of the Soul Stone. So I mean, there's all these different multiverses that exist now, right? I think it would be really fascinating to explore what’s happening with all these different characters now that the stones have been returned."

Marquand went on to say that he would like to see a standalone feature with Captain America returning all the Infinity Stones, something comic book fans have been crying out for ever since they first saw Avengers: Endgame.

"[When] he jumps into the time machine at the end of Endgame, he’s gone for a second and then comes back as an old man," Marquand said. "But I think it would be really interesting to see what happens each time he returns those stones. And that would be a fascinating movie in and of itself, I think. I hope [Red Skull] does [return]."

"I don't know if they have any bad blood anymore," he concluded. "Cap probably does, but I think Red Skull is cursed with infinite knowledge, so he might not care about revenge at all. I hope he comes back, we'll see. Fingers crossed."

Would you guys like to see Chris Evans back in the MCU for a film like the one Marquand describes?