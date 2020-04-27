AVENGERS: ENDGAME Star Sebastian Stan Recalls Introducing Himself To Gwyneth Paltrow For The Third Time

During a recent interview, Avengers: Endgame star Sebastian Stan has recalled having to introduce himself to his co-star Gwyneth Paltrow (who forgot starring in a Spider-Man movie) for a third time...

It's become clear that Gwyneth Paltrow doesn't give too much thought to her time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, hence why she recently forgot starring in Spider-Man: Homecoming. Later, an Instagram post from her Avengers: Endgame co-star Sebastian Stan went viral after he revealed that he had introduced himself to Paltrow for the third time.

During a recent interview on The Jess Cagle Show, Stan reflected on that, and while he played it down a little, it definitely sounds like it was an awkward meeting between the actors.

"All that I was trying to say, I was just trying to take the piss out of myself, to be honest," The Falcon and The Winter Soldier star began. "We were at this event, and especially at some of the fashion events, for me I feel a bit out of my element. I try to kind of stick to myself. I'm not like that guy that goes up to people and is like, 'Hey! How are you? Here's who I am.' It just doesn't feel right."

"I was like, 'I don't know if we really worked together.' So I guess we got thrown in that group photo," Stan continued. "I was like, 'Hey, by the way, it's Sebastian.' I think she sort of just gave me this look. I was like, 'From Avengers, we met…' and then the picture was taken, I'm not even sure if she [remembered me]. It was just like a weird moment."

"I was like, 'My God, I've introduced myself to this poor woman a third time, she must think I'm just this crazy person,'" he added, recalling what sounded like a strange exchange.

It's unlikely that Paltrow will return to the MCU moving forward, and the actress has previously indicated that her time as Pepper Potts reached its end when Robert Downey Jr. walked away from the role of Iron Man. Unfortunately, that means we won't be seeing any more of Rescue on screen.