AVENGERS: ENDGAME Stunt Coordinator Reveals Hidden Detail About Captain America Vs. Captain America Fight

Avengers: Endgame stunt coordinator Sam Hargrave is currently promoting his new Netflix movie Extraction , and he's revealed an amazing hidden details about Captain America's fight with his past self!

Avengers: Endgame included a lot of memorable action scenes, with the final battle ranking high up on the list of the most jaw-dropping moments. Another sequence that left a lasting impact, however, saw the present day Captain America battle his past self during the events of Marvel's The Avengers.

As the two evenly matched combatants went toe to toe, the 2023 Steve Rogers had to resort to using a dirty tactic in order to beat his past self, telling him that Bucky was still alive somewhere.

Promoting his new Netflix movie Extraction, Avengers: Endgame stunt co-ordinator Sam Hargrave explained to Digital Spy that after he served as Chris Evans's stunt double in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, he was given the opportunity to don the suit again. However, in the other costume playing the second Captain America was his brother, Daniel Hargrave.

"That's why I got back in the suit, so that I could say that," he began. "Marvel's great at this, but there's a lot of digital face replacement and there's a lot of epic moments where that is the brothers Hargrave duking it out on screen in Avengers: Endgame. And that's the reason I did it, because that stuff lives forever."

"You get to tell your kids, your grandkids, that that was me and my brother doubling and fighting in that movie," Hargrave concluded, clearly proud to be part of the MCU's storied history.

Click HERE for more Avengers: Endgame news from CBM!