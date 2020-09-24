AVENGERS: ENDGAME Stunt Video Reveals How That Impressive Ronin Sequence Was Put Together

Clint Barton didn't spend a huge amount of time behind Ronin's mask in Avengers: Endgame , but a new behind-the-scenes video reveals how that impressive fight sequence in Japan was put together...

Avengers: Endgame took place five years after the events of Avengers: Infinity War, and each of Earth's Mightiest Heroes had undergone some significant changes since we'd last seen them.

After witnessing the deaths of his family, Clint Barton/Hawkeye went off the deep end, and became Ronin. Travelling across the globe to kill those he believed should not have survived after Thanos attacked Earth, we caught up with him in Tokyo, Japan for a vicious battle against Akihiko.

Now, thanks to stunt coordinator Monique Ganderton, we have a behind-the-scenes look at stuntmen Akihiro Haga and Kyle McLean performing the choreography for that memorable sequence.

They can be seen practising during the day, presumably before cameras rolled at night for what was a standout moment for many fans. It's a shame we didn't get to spend more time with Ronin in Avengers: Endgame, but the anticipation is that Clint's time with that moniker will be explored in the Hawkeye TV series which is in the works for Disney+.

