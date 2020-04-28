AVENGERS: ENDGAME Writers Reveal What It Took For Captain America To Become Worthy

Avengers: Endgame scribes Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely reveal what Steve Rogers needed to do before he could fully be deemed worthy of lifting Mjolnir during the final battle against Thanos!

In Avengers: Age of Ultron, Steve Rogers nearly managed to life Mjolnir much to the horror of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's God of Thunder. Once Avengers: Endgame arrived in theaters, the Russo Brothers said Captain America could always lift the Asgardian weapon, but chose not to.

However, it seems writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely have a different interpretation, as they've explained that the reason he didn't lift Mjolnir before this point was because he wasn't fully worthy yet. To get there, he had to resolve his differences with Tony Stark after Captain America: Civil War revealed that he knew The Winter Soldier killed his parents.

Captain America lifting Mjolnir to take the fight to Thanos remains perhaps one of the most jaw-dropping scenes in the entire history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and its a moment which saw theaters across the globe erupt in cheers and applause.

To announce their own live commentary for Avengers: Endgame, the Russo Brothers shared a beautiful new photo of Mjolnir, and you can see that and McFeely and Markus's remarks below.

