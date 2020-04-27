AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR And AVENGERS: ENDGAME Soundtracks Coming To Vinyl In Beautiful Mondo Box Sets

Vinyl fans will have to be on the lookout for this new set from Mondo, as the Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame soundtracks are being released by the company in two beautiful box sets!

Press Release

Mondo, in conjunction with Marvel Music/Hollywood Records, is proud to present Alan Silvestri's complete original scores to 2018's Avengers: Infinity War and 2019's Avengers: Endgame, available as individual 3XLP sets, or in one massive 6XLP Box Set.

The importance of Alan Silvestri's four decades of scoring films cannot be understated. His iconic theme for the The Avengers (2012) is just one of his many landmark achievements in the world of film music. His scores for the epic conclusions to the Infinity Saga, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, are a masterclass in fantasy and science fiction film compositions.

His score for the penultimate chapter of the Infinity Saga, Avengers: Infinity War, is full of triumphant bombastic beats, and solemn down notes, perfect for one of the most shockingly tragic films of the genre. His score for the final chapter of the Infinity Saga, Avengers: Endgame, is brilliantly meditative, sweeping in scope, and features quite possibly one of the most beloved tracks of the genre, "Portals.” We are honored to present them both in their complete format on vinyl for the first time.

Featuring all new original artwork by Matt Taylor, housed inside of an exclusive slipcase, the score for each film is housed in their own tri-fold jacket, pressed on 180 Gram "Infinity Stone" vinyl.

AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR - Disc 1: Reality Stone, Disc 2: Soul Stone, Disc 3: Mind Stone.*

AVENGERS: ENDGAME - Disc 1: Time Stone, Disc 2: Space Stone, Disc 3: Power Stone.*

*Slipcase and vinyl colors are exclusive to the box set.

The Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame soundtracks and box set will be available for pre-order at MondoShop.com on Wednesday, April 29.