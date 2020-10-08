AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR Directors Wanted To Bring Back Carrie Coon's Proxima Midnight For AVENGERS: ENDGAME

The Black Order didn't make much of an impact in Avengers: Infinity War , but Carrie Coon has now revealed that the Russo Brothers wanted to bring her back as Proxima Midnight in Avengers: Endgame ...

Like the rest of Thanos' Black Order, Proxima Midnight didn't make much of an impact in Avengers: Infinity War and ended up being killed off in somewhat underwhelming fashion. While the villains did return in Avengers: Endgame's final battle, they only really served as canon fodder for Earth's Mightiest Heroes, but the Russo Brothers may have had bigger plans for at least one of them.

During a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, actress Carrie Coon revealed that she was asked to come back for Avengers: Endgame, but had to turn it down to scheduling issues.

"I got a voice-over audition; it was not specified what the project was," she said of initially landing the role of Proxima Midnight in the MCU. "They were being very secretive about it, but I was given some of the lines that did end up being in the film. [The Russos] were excited about the possibility of me actually physicalizing the character as well, and they invited me to come down to Atlanta. I was pregnant and doing a play at the time, so I flew down and was on set with them for about 12 hours."

However, when it came to Avengers: Endgame, it didn't work for Coon, and her stand-in, Monique Ganderton, ended up filling in (which is why we didn't hear Proxima talk in the sequel).

Despite that, Coon remains open to the idea of returning to this shared world, and doesn't feel like she should be counted out of any future Marvel projects. "No one ever dies," the actress teases. "It's very possible I could have my own Avengers movie next. But I wouldn't hold your breath."

It's certainly interesting to think about what Marvel Studios might have had planned for Proxima Midnight in Avengers: Endgame, but chances are it wouldn't have been a particularly big role.

What do you guys think?