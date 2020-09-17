BLACK WIDOW Star Scarlett Johansson Weighs In On The Hero's "Ultimate Sacrifice" In AVENGERS: ENDGAME

Fans were left reeling when Avengers: Endgame killed off Scarlett Johansson's Natasha Romanoff, and the actress has now weighed in on her character's fate, as has Black Widow director Cate Shortland.

In Avengers: Endgame, Black Widow jumped to her death so that Hawkeye could get the Soul Stone and take it back to the rest of Earth's Mightiest Heroes. It was a shocking moment, and one that left fans with their jaws on the floor. Now, Scarlett Johansson has explained in an interview with Total Film why she feels this was the right end to Natasha Romanoff's journey.

"I love Natasha," she told the site. "She’s had an incredible 10-year journey, and I felt that she was finally able to make an active choice. It seemed very in-character, that ultimate sacrifice that she makes. She’s made peace with that, and, in some ways, has known that’s her destiny all along, in a weird poetic way. When you look back on the films, that’s in there. All the films have led her to that choice – or to be able to make that choice; or for it to be a choice."

Of course, the hero's story isn't over quite yet. Johansson will reprise the role in Black Widow, a movie that may or may not be coming out this year...we're still not entirely sure at the moment.

Whatever the case may be, Johansson promises that this solo outing - which is set before the events of Avengers: Infinity War - offers "resolution" for fans of the character, while director Cate Shortland notes that Black Widow is going to "honour" the former S.H.I.E.L.D. agent's demise.

"That [death] gives Black Widow an added heart at the end, because it’s not wrapping [the story] up. It’s actually what you feel – it’s not a narrative thing. It’s like, how do we make the audience feel?"

It's unclear what, if any, stories this movie is going to set the stage for moving forward, though speculation continues to run rampant that Black Widow could lead to Yelena Belova taking over the mantle. If that is the case, we'll obviously need an explanation for her absence from the last two Avengers movies!